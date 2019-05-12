|
Nessey J. Adams, 90, a native of Mathews and resident of Raceland passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Visitation will be held at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 15, from 9 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Nessey is survived by his wife of 66 years, Leona C. Adams; daughters, Sandra (Dean) Hotard, Linda (Bobby) Wheatley and Connie (Dr. Jay) Brooks; grandchildren, Matthew (Albany) Eusea, Dr. Sarah (Joshua) Knight, Elise (Cory) Blanchard and Dr. Kate (Brandon) Foret; great-grandchildren, Grant Eusea, Jackson Knight and Parker Knight; brothers, Edward Adams and Lilier "L.J." Adams, Jr.; sister, Shirley Pierce.
Mr. Nessey was preceded in death by his parents, Lilier and Alexina Adams; brothers, Norwin Adams, Ernest Adams and Richard Adams; sisters, Esema Orgeron, Velma Plaisance and Eula Savoie.
Mr. Nessey was a Korean War Veteran who served in the 2nd Infantry Division. He was a member of the American Legion Post 349, V.F.W. post 3665, 40 & 8 Club and the United Veterans League.
The family would like to thank their relatives, friends, neighbors and the Staff at Oschner/St. Anne General Hospital for their support.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 12 to May 14, 2019