Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Homes, LLC
211 Westside Blvd
Houma, LA 70363
985-876-5442
Resources
More Obituaries for Nessey Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nessey J. Adams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nessey J. Adams Obituary
Nessey J. Adams, 90, a native of Mathews and resident of Raceland passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Visitation will be held at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 15, from 9 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Nessey is survived by his wife of 66 years, Leona C. Adams; daughters, Sandra (Dean) Hotard, Linda (Bobby) Wheatley and Connie (Dr. Jay) Brooks; grandchildren, Matthew (Albany) Eusea, Dr. Sarah (Joshua) Knight, Elise (Cory) Blanchard and Dr. Kate (Brandon) Foret; great-grandchildren, Grant Eusea, Jackson Knight and Parker Knight; brothers, Edward Adams and Lilier "L.J." Adams, Jr.; sister, Shirley Pierce.

Mr. Nessey was preceded in death by his parents, Lilier and Alexina Adams; brothers, Norwin Adams, Ernest Adams and Richard Adams; sisters, Esema Orgeron, Velma Plaisance and Eula Savoie.

Mr. Nessey was a Korean War Veteran who served in the 2nd Infantry Division. He was a member of the American Legion Post 349, V.F.W. post 3665, 40 & 8 Club and the United Veterans League.

The family would like to thank their relatives, friends, neighbors and the Staff at Oschner/St. Anne General Hospital for their support.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 12 to May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now