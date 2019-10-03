Home

Neston Joseph Andras Sr.

Neston Joseph Andras Sr. Obituary
Neston "Kank" Joseph Andras Sr., 81, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 7:40 p.m. Born on Jan. 31, 1938, he was a native of Choctaw and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, and from 8 a.m. until service time on Monday, Oct. 7, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his daughter, Doreen (Ernie) Clement; son, Neston (Valerie) Andras Jr.; stepson, Dwayne Stevens; step-daughter, Karina Billiot; companion, Roberta Rink; grandchildren, Brittany (Jonathan) LeBouef, Jared (Cassidy) Andras, Byron (Ashley) Andras; great-grandchildren, Alayah, Jaxon and Serenity; and numerous step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Andras; parents, Joseph Cleveland and Hortense Ordoyne Andras; and sister, Anna Mae Andras Brown.

Affectionately known as "Pop," Neston always enjoyed cutting his grass and spending his time with family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
