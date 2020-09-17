Nettie Thibodeaux Authement

Bayou Blue - Nettie Thibodeaux Authement, 86, a native and resident of Bayou Blue passed away on September 16, 2020.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, September 18th at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 5:00PM-9:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, September 19th, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Bayou Blue at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Gary Authement and wife, Annette of Birmingham, Danny Authement and wife Edith of Montegut, Johnny Authement and wife Michele of Bayou Blue, Stephen Authement and wife Maritza of Slidell; daughter-in-law, Deborah Authement of Orlando, Florida; siblings, Grace Babin of Raceland, Betty Porche and husband Gerald of Bayou Blue, Mona Faye Hebert and husband Gerald of Augusta, Georgia, Wayne Thibodeaux of Bayou Blue, Dale "Moss" Thibodeaux and wife Gwen of Bayou Blue; 20 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Horace Authement Jr.; parents, Isley and Flossie Porche Thibodeaux; children, Alan Authement and Anette Authement; brother-in-law, Earl Babin; and sister-in-law, Catherine Thibodeaux.

She was the founding president of KC Ladies Auxiliary, Council 7657. She was the owner of Park Avenue Packing Company in Bayou Blue for 50 years, as well as the owner and operator of Tootsie's Dress Shop in Raceland.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.



