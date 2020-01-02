Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Neva Vegas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neva Vegas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neva Vegas Obituary
Neva Vegas, 89, a native of Cut Off and resident of Golden Meadow, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., with burial to follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Jackie (Kirt) LeBouef; granddaughters, Louise Barrilleaux and Leslie Melancon; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Atticia Lacoste and Jeanette Cheramie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Francois and Lorena Vegas; and brother, Bobby Vegas.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -