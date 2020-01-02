|
Neva Vegas, 89, a native of Cut Off and resident of Golden Meadow, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., with burial to follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Jackie (Kirt) LeBouef; granddaughters, Louise Barrilleaux and Leslie Melancon; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Atticia Lacoste and Jeanette Cheramie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francois and Lorena Vegas; and brother, Bobby Vegas.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020