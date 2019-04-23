|
Nicholas "Nick" John LaRose, 24, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his parents, Anthony LaRose and Lyn Daigle LaRose; brother, Brett LaRose and wife, Sarah; grandfather, Ernest LaRose; uncles, Del Daigle and wife, Bonnie, Mike Daigle and wife, Marilyn, and Aaron LaRose and wife, Teri; aunts, Angela LaRose Poincon and husband, Kirk, Brenda Daigle Lyons and husband, Rayne, Cheri Daigle Fatica and husband, Ralph, and Mickey Daigle; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Murphy and Hilda Daigle, and Mary LaRose; uncle Dennis "Wayne" Daigle; cousin Chad Chamberlain; and one infant sibling.
Nick was known to many as "Supaman," and will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019