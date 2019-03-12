Home

Nicholas T. Duplantis

Nicholas T. Duplantis Obituary
Nicholas T. Duplantis, 38, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on March 10, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, at Living Word Church in Schriever. Burial will follow in St. Francis De Sales Cemetery No. 2 in Houma.

Nicholas is survived by his wife of 13 years, Nichole Crochet Duplantis; son, Ayden; daughters, Adyson and Alysse; father, Kirk Duplantis; brother, Troy Eunice; sister, Michelle Eunice; grandfather, Thaddeus "Bud" Duplantis; and grandmother, Shirley Donaldson.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Laura Donaldson Duplantis; sister, Sherry Eunice; grandmother, Norma Duplantis; and grandfather, Roland Donaldson.

Nicholas was a loving husband and devoted father, a selfless provider, and his family was his world.

He enjoyed crabbing, fishing and deer hunting so much that he talked about it all year long. He was fun, and kind-hearted, lived life full of passion and he left a mark on all those who knew him. He will be dearly missed.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
