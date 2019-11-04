Home

Nicky J. Cheramie

Nicky J. Cheramie Obituary
Nicky "Bay-Tye" J. Cheramie, 63, a native and resident of Golden Meadow, passed away on Oct. 30, 2019.

A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the United Methodist Church of Golden Meadow on Saturday, Nov. 9. A memorial service will begin at 12 p.m.

Mr. Nicky is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathryn "Kathy" B. Cheramie; daughter, Dawn M. Douglas (P.J. Chouest); grandson, Storm M. Cheramie (Kaitlin); great-granddaughter, Italia M. Cheramie; sisters, Rebecca C. Dardar and Esther J. Cheramie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Geraldine T. Cheramie; brothers, Kevin P. Cheramie and Eves J. Cheramie; and sisters; Yvonne C. Carter, and Zena and Brenda Cheramie.

Bay-Tye was an avid commercial fisherman and outdoorsman that loved living off the land. He loved spending time with his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
