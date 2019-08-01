Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Nicole Elizabeth Lombas Obituary
Nicole Elizabeth Lombas, 43, a native of Grand Isle and Golden Meadow and resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.

Nicole is survived by her brother, Durvin "Bo" Joseph Lombas Jr.; and nieces, Deaven Jade Lombas, Taylor Brooke Lombas, Wednesday Alice Lombas, and Lola Blue Lombas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Durvin and Lola Lombas.

Nicole had a beautiful spirit and loved with all her heart. She enjoyed talking to people, making friends and helping anyone out. Her determination was like none other steadfast in her faith in God.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
