Nita Cangemi Serpas, 95, a native of Thibodaux and long-time resident of Galliano, was born October 15, 1924, and passed away on May 14, 2020, after a long illness. A private ceremony will be held. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Genevieve Catholic Church with interment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux. The ceremony will be limited to family and closest friends out of an abundance of caution for the health of the attendees.
Nita is survived by two daughters, Ann Serpas Hatchitt (Curtis) and Martha Serpas (Audrey Colombe); four grandchildren, James Hatchitt (Danielle), Rachel Hatchitt Thompson (Michael), Sam Hatchitt (Rebecca) and Emily Hatchitt; five great-grandchildren, John, Julia and Seth Hatchitt, and Luke and William Thompson; her sister, JoAnn Cangemi; long-time family friend, Linda Aucoin; eight nieces and nephews, Michael Dennis, Mary Dennis Nehrbass, Maria Cangemi Ledet, Anthony Cangemi, Betty Serpas Shenk, Margaret Serpas Willis, Désirée Serpas, and Vicki Serpas Willis; and 16 great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice James Serpas; her two brothers, Anthony Cangemi and Salvador Cangemi; her sister, Marion Cangemi Dennis; and her parents, Anthony and Rosa (Greco) Cangemi.
Nita graduated from Southwestern Louisiana Institute (now the University of Louisiana, Lafayette) and received a master's degree in education from Louisiana State University. She taught in Lafourche Parish for 30 years, first at Thibodaux High and Golden Meadow High School, and then at South Lafourche High School, from its founding in 1966 until her retirement in 1977. Her exemplary instruction contributed to the personal and professional successes of many students, and she tutored new teachers in the art of education. She was, by all measures, a great teacher.
During the 30 years she lived in Galliano, she served as a lector, Eucharistic minister and catechist at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and as a supportive parent at Holy Rosary Catholic School. She was a member of the Ladies' Altar Society, the Golden Meadow Women's Club, Les Patrons des Arts, Our Lady of the Sea Auxiliary and the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. After her return to Thibodaux in 1988, she continued a life of service as a member of St. Genevieve Catholic Church and the Thibodaux General Hospital Auxiliary.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Genevieve Catholic Church and that prayers be offered for those in need.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 18, 2020