Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 341-9421
Nitsy Hebert Costanza

Nitsy Hebert Costanza Obituary
Nitsy Hebert Costanza, 78, a native Mathews, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She spent most of her adult life living on the West Bank in Terrytown, with her husband and extended family until she returned to Mathews, for the last years of her life.

She is survived by her sister, Frances M. Hebert, Diana M. Hebert, Linda A. Hebert, and Cindy H. Gros (Lawrence); her brothers, Nervin Hebert Jr., and Rodney P. Hebert (Bessie); and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gus Costanza; her parents, Nervin and Enola Hebert; sister-in-law Peggy R. Hebert; and nephew and godchild, Michael Hebert.
Private services will be held at a later date. The family thanks you kindly for your understanding and compassion.

Arrangements by Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home in Marrero, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
