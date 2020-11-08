Noah "Tony" George
Thibodaux - Noah "Tony" George, 65, died Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born, May 15, 1955 he was a native of Napoleonville and resident of Thibodaux.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 8:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. A private burial will be held.
He was loved and blessed to have the George family, the Edward Gros family and the Game Equipment, LLC family in his life.
He was a kindhearted man who never met a stranger. He was always found throughout the community, smiling, and waving while riding on his big yellow bike.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.