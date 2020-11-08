1/1
Noah "Tony" George
1955 - 2020
Thibodaux - Noah "Tony" George, 65, died Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born, May 15, 1955 he was a native of Napoleonville and resident of Thibodaux.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 8:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. A private burial will be held.
He was loved and blessed to have the George family, the Edward Gros family and the Game Equipment, LLC family in his life.
He was a kindhearted man who never met a stranger. He was always found throughout the community, smiling, and waving while riding on his big yellow bike.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
08:00 - 11:00 AM
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
NOV
11
Service
11:00 AM
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
Funeral services provided by
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
