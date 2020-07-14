Noel J. Toups, 81, a native of Lockport and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.



A private memorial visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held in his honor for his family.



He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Verna Toups; sons, Michael Toups, and Stephen Toups and wife, Kerry; and three granddaughters, Taylor, Noelle, and Erin Toups.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Fernand Toups and Vivian Toups.



In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the Fletcher Lecture Series Benefiting English Scholarships at Nicholls State University where he taught for over 30 years.



Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store