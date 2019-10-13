|
Noella Ann Kiff Burregi, surrounded by her beloved family and friends, passed away peacefully on Oct. 12, 2019, at the age of 74. She was born Feb. 11, 1945, in Gretna and a resident of Cut Off for 43 years.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 15300 West Main Street in Cut Off. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., followed by burial in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Deacon Sam J. Burregi Jr.; mother of Dannie J. Burregi (Claudia), Tammy B. Wascomb (Dr. Stephen Marc) and Sandy B. Hunter (Todd Sr.); 12 grandchildren, Jaedon Burregi, Noah, Elijah, Rebekah and Hannah Taylor, Sarah Margaret, Laura and Faith Wascomb, Vincent Sam Doucet, Todd Jr., Ryan Hunter and Kaitlin H. Ledet; and seven great-grandchildren; her brother, Horace Kiff Jr.; and sisters-in-law, Margaret B. Andrus (Wayne) and Helen Burregi.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace Kiff Sr. and Bernice Thibodaux Kiff; son, Randy M. Burregi; brothers, Harold Kiff and Gilbert Kiff Sr.; and sister, Anna Kiff.
Noella loved her LORD JESUS first and foremost. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother
and grandmother. She relished a full dinner table and cooking for her family and friends. She
enjoyed traveling, fishing, and serving where ever needed. She was a business owner (Galliano
Food Store) and devout member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
The family would like to thank Aunt Odette Menard, Monique Boudreaux and Haydel Hospice, (James, Christy, Patty, Jessica, and Robin) and Mrs. Rose Hebert.
In lieu of flowers, donation is preferred made payable to Sacred Heart Catholic Church fund for the needy.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019