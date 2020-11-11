Noemie "Bush" Ayo McNamara

Thibodaux - Noemie "Bush" Ayo McNamara, 100, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at 9:50 AM. Born April 29th, 1920, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, John McNamara and wife Dot; daughter, Mary Ellen M. Duet and husband Ray; grandchildren, Reneé Gauthreaux and husband Shane, Eric McNamara, Michael Duet and wife Dana, and Jerome Duet and wife Kristen; 14 great grandchildren; step brother, Joseph "Joe" Ayo and wife, Chrissy.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel H. McNamara, Sr.; parents, Leon J. Ayo Sr. and Maude Goulas Ayo; step mother, Goldie Rodrigue Ayo; son, Daniel "Danny" McNamara, Jr.; brother, Leon J. Ayo, Jr.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



