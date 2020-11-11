1/1
Noemie Ayo "Bush" McNamara
Noemie "Bush" Ayo McNamara
Thibodaux - Noemie "Bush" Ayo McNamara, 100, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at 9:50 AM. Born April 29th, 1920, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, John McNamara and wife Dot; daughter, Mary Ellen M. Duet and husband Ray; grandchildren, Reneé Gauthreaux and husband Shane, Eric McNamara, Michael Duet and wife Dana, and Jerome Duet and wife Kristen; 14 great grandchildren; step brother, Joseph "Joe" Ayo and wife, Chrissy.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel H. McNamara, Sr.; parents, Leon J. Ayo Sr. and Maude Goulas Ayo; step mother, Goldie Rodrigue Ayo; son, Daniel "Danny" McNamara, Jr.; brother, Leon J. Ayo, Jr.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
