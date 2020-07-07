1/1
Noemie Cecile Richard Moore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Noemie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Noemie Cecile Richard Moore, age 100, a native of Labadieville and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Due to COVID-19, private services will be held in her memory.

She is survived by her daughters, Adele Moore Belanger (Mark), and Julie Moore Knight (Robbie); grandchildren, Amanda Hebert Tabor, Jeffrey Hebert (Ginger), Jessica Michel Poirier (Charles), Nicholas Belanger (Samanthe), Markie Belanger, Andrea Knight Daniels (Joey), and Jacob Knight (Rebecca); great-grandchildren, Erin Percle, Lindey Tabor, Calista Hebert, Kelcie and Peyton Poirier, Jeanne Marie Belanger, Hailey and Jace Daniels; and soon-to-be "Baby Knight."

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Bill" Moore; daughter, Carolyn Moore Hebert; son-in-law, Carroll Hebert; parents, Justilia Thibodeaux and Hector Richard; brothers and sisters-in-law, Abby Richard (Marie), and Gilbert Richard (Emelda); sisters and brothers-in-law, Gertie Delaune (Roy), and Genora Landry (Elliot).

Noemie graduated from Charity Hospital School of Nursing in 1941 in New Orleans and then worked there for 10 years as an evening and night supervisor. She also worked at Simmons-Thomas Hospital in Thibodaux, after which she worked for 35 years with Dr. Joseph Powell. She retired from nursing in 1992.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Holy Masses be offered for the repose of her soul and her memory.

Arrangements by Landry's Funeral Home of Thibodaux, LA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved