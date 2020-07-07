Noemie Cecile Richard Moore, age 100, a native of Labadieville and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.



Due to COVID-19, private services will be held in her memory.



She is survived by her daughters, Adele Moore Belanger (Mark), and Julie Moore Knight (Robbie); grandchildren, Amanda Hebert Tabor, Jeffrey Hebert (Ginger), Jessica Michel Poirier (Charles), Nicholas Belanger (Samanthe), Markie Belanger, Andrea Knight Daniels (Joey), and Jacob Knight (Rebecca); great-grandchildren, Erin Percle, Lindey Tabor, Calista Hebert, Kelcie and Peyton Poirier, Jeanne Marie Belanger, Hailey and Jace Daniels; and soon-to-be "Baby Knight."



She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Bill" Moore; daughter, Carolyn Moore Hebert; son-in-law, Carroll Hebert; parents, Justilia Thibodeaux and Hector Richard; brothers and sisters-in-law, Abby Richard (Marie), and Gilbert Richard (Emelda); sisters and brothers-in-law, Gertie Delaune (Roy), and Genora Landry (Elliot).



Noemie graduated from Charity Hospital School of Nursing in 1941 in New Orleans and then worked there for 10 years as an evening and night supervisor. She also worked at Simmons-Thomas Hospital in Thibodaux, after which she worked for 35 years with Dr. Joseph Powell. She retired from nursing in 1992.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Holy Masses be offered for the repose of her soul and her memory.



Arrangements by Landry's Funeral Home of Thibodaux, LA.





