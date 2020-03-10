Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Resources
More Obituaries for Nolan Simoneaux Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nolan A. Simoneaux Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nolan A. Simoneaux Sr. Obituary
Nolan A. Simoneaux Sr., a native of Marrero and resident of Raceland, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday, March 12, at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the church starting at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Nolan is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lula H. Simoneaux; children, Susan Langston, Debra Ellington, Sandra Favors, Nolan Jr., David and Chris Simoneaux; stepchildren, Brent and Chris Ford; 24 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Betty Carmadelle and Eve Jones; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Sidonia Simoneaux; son, Randy Simoneaux; stepson, Danny Ford; brothers, Lester, Roslyn "Pete," Wilfred Jr. and Ira Simoneaux; and sisters, Lula Mae Collura and Lelia Volpe.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boys Town at boystown.org or .

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nolan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -