|
|
Nolan A. Simoneaux Sr., a native of Marrero and resident of Raceland, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday, March 12, at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the church starting at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Nolan is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lula H. Simoneaux; children, Susan Langston, Debra Ellington, Sandra Favors, Nolan Jr., David and Chris Simoneaux; stepchildren, Brent and Chris Ford; 24 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Betty Carmadelle and Eve Jones; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Sidonia Simoneaux; son, Randy Simoneaux; stepson, Danny Ford; brothers, Lester, Roslyn "Pete," Wilfred Jr. and Ira Simoneaux; and sisters, Lula Mae Collura and Lelia Volpe.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boys Town at boystown.org or .
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020