1/1
Nolan Bourgeois Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nolan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nolan Bourgeois Jr., 77, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

A visitation will be held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, with procession following to Sacred Heart Cemetery for an 11 a.m. graveside service.

Mr. Nolan is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy D. Bourgeois; sons, John Bourgeois (Risa), and Brent Bourgeois; daughters, Katrina Cheramie and Holly Danos; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Tammy Pitre (Clint); and mother-in-law, Sadie Dantin.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Nolan and Daisy Adams Bourgeois; father-in-law, Loveless Dantin; and daughter-in-law, Dana Bourgeois.

In his younger years Mr. Nolan was an avid fisherman and hunter and worked for Chevron for 30 plus years.
He was a Parishioner and an Acolyte at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Mr. Nolan's name.

Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved