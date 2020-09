Nolan Bourgeois Jr., 77, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.A visitation will be held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, with procession following to Sacred Heart Cemetery for an 11 a.m. graveside service.Mr. Nolan is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy D. Bourgeois; sons, John Bourgeois (Risa), and Brent Bourgeois; daughters, Katrina Cheramie and Holly Danos; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Tammy Pitre (Clint); and mother-in-law, Sadie Dantin.He is preceded in death by his parents, Nolan and Daisy Adams Bourgeois; father-in-law, Loveless Dantin; and daughter-in-law, Dana Bourgeois.In his younger years Mr. Nolan was an avid fisherman and hunter and worked for Chevron for 30 plus years.He was a Parishioner and an Acolyte at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Mr. Nolan's name.Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.