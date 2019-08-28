|
Nolan "Dexter" Dorsey Jr., 64, a native of Belle Rose, departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.
Visitation from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville and continue from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at St. Charles Baptist Church in Paincourtville. Burial in the church cemetery.
Nolan is survived by his wife, Connie Holmes Dorsey; sons, Nolan Dorsey III, Derrick Holmes, Terrance Holmes and Tyrese Henry; sisters, Brenetta Dorsey, Pauline Peterson (Kevin), and Shironica Gaines (Anthony); brother, Michael Dorsey (Clevetta); six grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nolan and Constance Dorsey; paternal grandparents, Miller and Vera Dorsey; maternal grandparents, Agnes Exnicious and Lawrence Southall; son, Terrance Dorsey; and two grandsons.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019