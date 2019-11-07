Home

Nolan Folse Jr. Obituary
Nolan Folse Jr., 69, a native and resident of Raceland, peacefully departed this life on Monday, Oct. 2, 2019.

Visiting will be held from 8 a.m. until the hour of service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Third Zion Baptist Church in Raceland. Burial will be in Brooklyn Cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Marilyn Folse; former wife, Mary Ann Folse; father, Nolan Folse Sr.; daughter, Charlotte Folse; step-children, Eric Wilson, Sherita and Keylin Morris; brothers, David Folse (Egaile) and Gary Shelby (Crystal); sisters, Brenda Smith (Kenny), Mary Folse (Michael), Sherry Smith (Gilbert), Debra Folse (Randolph), and Linda Dorsey (Samuel); 31 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ora Mae Folse; son, Markeith Folse; daughter, Ashley Folse; and brother, Dwaynes Gray.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
