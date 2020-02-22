Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nolan Gautreaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nolan J. Gautreaux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nolan J. Gautreaux Obituary
Nolan J. Gautreaux, age 95, a resident of Thibodaux and native of Lockport, died on May 12, 2019. He was born on Jan. 21, 1924, to the late Annie and Sylvester Gautreaux of Lockport. He was married to the late Nora T. Trosclair.

Nolan is survived by his sons, Ted C. (Angela) and Gerard (Sharon) of Allen, Texas; daughters Jennifer G. Williams of John Creek Ga., Anna Marie Dufrene of Raceland, Phyllis T. Eddy (Samuel) of Hot Springs Village, Ark. and Pamela T. Gautreaux of Mandeville.

Survivors also include 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; sister Inez Crain; brothers Sylvester Jr., Charles, Norman, Edwin, Frances and Dudley Gautreaux; sons Michael and Timothy; sons-in-law H. Wade Williams and Dwight Dufrene; and grandchildren Marlene, Ted C. Jr. and Randal Gautreaux.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nolan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -