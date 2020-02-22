|
Nolan J. Gautreaux, age 95, a resident of Thibodaux and native of Lockport, died on May 12, 2019. He was born on Jan. 21, 1924, to the late Annie and Sylvester Gautreaux of Lockport. He was married to the late Nora T. Trosclair.
Nolan is survived by his sons, Ted C. (Angela) and Gerard (Sharon) of Allen, Texas; daughters Jennifer G. Williams of John Creek Ga., Anna Marie Dufrene of Raceland, Phyllis T. Eddy (Samuel) of Hot Springs Village, Ark. and Pamela T. Gautreaux of Mandeville.
Survivors also include 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; sister Inez Crain; brothers Sylvester Jr., Charles, Norman, Edwin, Frances and Dudley Gautreaux; sons Michael and Timothy; sons-in-law H. Wade Williams and Dwight Dufrene; and grandchildren Marlene, Ted C. Jr. and Randal Gautreaux.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020