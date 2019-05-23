|
|
Nolan "Bozie" Joseph Adams Jr., 59, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until religious service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Nolan is survived by his mother, Marjorie Lirette Adams; daughter, Shelly Adams; and siblings, Rose Sposito and husband, Lloyd, Mary Himel, Audrey Carter and husband, Troy, Carolyn Trosclair and husband, Farrell, and Randy Adams and companion, Penny.
He was preceded in death by his father, Nolan Adams Sr.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 23 to May 24, 2019