Nolan Joseph Bodin of Covington, Louisiana passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born on April 5, 1937, in Erath, La. to Sidney and Dulcide (Menard) Bodin.
Nolan is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis (Gros) Bodin; his sons, Mark Bodin (Linda) and Greg Bodin; his daughter, Deonne Bodin; and two grandchildren, Jeffrey and Stephanie Bodin. He is also survived by his sisters Janel Duhon and Vernola Guilbeaux, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Nolan was preceded in death by his siblings Curtis Bodin, Lloyd Bodin, Harold Bodin, Harris Bodin, Irene Granger, Hazel Dugas and Shirley Bodin.
Nolan graduated from Southwestern Louisiana University with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering. He then had a successful career with Freeport Sulphur, AMAX Nickel, and Walk Haydel.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral mass at St. Peter Catholic Church, 125 E. 19th Ave. in Covington, at 11 a.m on Wednesday, June 26, with visitation at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow the services in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Covington.
Arrangements by E.J. Fielding Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 24 to June 25, 2019