Nolan Joseph Cenac, Jr.

Houma - Nolan Joseph Cenac, Jr., 49, a native and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at Annunziata Catholic Church in Houma, LA followed by burial in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Tyler Cenac; daughter, Briana Cenac; parents, Nolan Cenac, Sr. and Marlene Deroche Cenac; sisters, Donna Adams and husband Henry, Wanda Lovern, Connie Cehan and husband Joey.

Nolan was a Draftsman / Naval Architect by profession and a member of Masonic Lodge 267. He loved to hunt and fish, but above all else, he loved his children, Tyler and Briana.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in charge of the arrangements.



