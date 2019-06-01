|
Nolan Joseph Gautreaux, 95, a resident of Thibodaux and a native of Lockport, died May 12, 2019. He was born January 21, 1924, to Annie and Sylvester Gautreaux of Lockport. August 23, 1946, he married the love of his life, Nora T. Trosclair.
Survivors include his sons, Ted C. Gautreaux (Angela) of Gheens; and Gerard A. Gautreau (Sharon) of Allen, TX; daughters, Jennifer G. Williams of Johns Creek, GA; Anna Marie G. Dufrene of Raceland; Phyllis T. Eddy (Samuel) of Hot Springs Village, AR; and Pamela T. Gautreaux of Mandeville; his brother, Dudley of Lockport; 11 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Annie and Sylvester Gautreaux; his wife, Nora T. Gautreaux; sister, Inez Crain; brothers, Sylvester Jr., Charles, Norman, Edwin and Francis; sons, Michael and Timothy; son-in-law's, H. Wade Williams and Dwight Dufrene; and grandchildren, Marlene, Ted C. Jr. and Rhandal Gautreaux.
Nolan proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was employed by Louisiana Power & Light Company for 45 years.
His hobbies were fishing, hunting, horseback riding and woodworking. He spent most of his weekends enjoying the outdoors. He also enjoyed traveling with his family and friends to various states. His fondest memory was the time in Kodiak, Alaska while in the U.S. Navy.
He was a beloved husband, father and friend. He will be greatly missed.
We take comfort knowing our father is reunited with our mother.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 1 to June 3, 2019