Nolan Paul Francis, age 86, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was a native of Dulac and a resident of Bayou Blue, USA.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Thursday, July 9; beginning at 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Mask is encouraged.



Nolan is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Hazel Billiot Francis; sons, Terry Francis, David Francis and wife, Julie, Nolan Francis, Jr. and wife Stephanie, and Farrel Francis; daughters, Sandra Smith, Johanna Fitch and husband, Wilfred, and Diana Francis; 28 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Corine Paulk.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Corine Duthu Francis; daughter, Jennifer Francis Martin; grandson, Joshua Martin; granddaughter, Tara Kay Francis; siblings, Elnora Francis, Eva Francis, Joseph Francis, Antoine "Tee" Francis, Josephine Doris Francis Chapman, Clifford Francis, Sidney Joseph Francis, and Mary Melvina Francis Landry.



Nolan was a loving man to his family and friends. He was a great provider and enjoyed family gatherings. He was also a jack of all trades especially electrical, carpentry, and mechanic. Nolan loved trawling and fishing. Anyone could find Nolan boiling shrimp on weekends and having a good time. He was retired for many years as a Tugboat Captain. Nolan leaves this world behind to be reunited with his family who passed before him. He now rests in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





