More Obituaries for Nolan Toups
Nolan Toups

Nolan Toups Obituary
Nolan Toups, 67, of Chauvin, passed away on April 2, 2020.

Burial will take place in St. Elie Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Judy P. Toups.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Odelia Toups; five sisters; three brothers; and joined in heaven with his babies, Pup, Coco, and Bear.

Judy would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Mary Bird Perkins and St. Catherine's Hospice for their compassionate care.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020
