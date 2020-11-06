1/1
Nolina Pellegrin Plaisance
Larose - Nolina Pellegrin Plaisance, 94, a native and resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 12:15 PM on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Falgout Funeral Home, Lockport, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Larose, LA., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Ronald Plaisance, Bobby Plaisance, Kathy Doucet and husband Dayton, Linda Hogue and husband Frank, Debbie Duet and husband Parrison; grandchildren, Natashia Duet Lerille, Justina Doucet Caparros, Erik Lutz, Ross Hogue, Jonathan Lutz, Ryan Hogue, Lyndsey Plaisance Parks, Amber Duet; great grandchildren, Trey Randazzo, Austin Caparros, Lillian McClendon, Morgan Caparros, Chase Guilbeau, Landon Parks, McCullah Lewis; sister, Mary Olivier and brother, Raymond Pellegrin.
She was preceded in death by her husband of seventy-five years, Edwin Plaisance; daughter, Marlene Lutz; parents, Orville and Leona Pellegrin; sister, Mabel Ledet and brothers, Hursman Pellegrin and Johnny Pellegrin.
Nolina and Edwin were proud owners of Plaisance Vegetable Stand in Larose where they sold home-grown vegetable for 71 years. While raising her six children, she worked in the garden and sold vegetables at the stand in front of their home. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, baking and sewing. She was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Altar Society.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
