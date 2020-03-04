Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
6613 HWY 18
St. James, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
6613 HWY 18
St. James, LA
Norbert J. "Spunk" Dumas Jr.

Norbert J. "Spunk" Dumas Jr. Obituary
Norbert J. "Spunk" Dumas Jr. departed this life on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. He was 78, a native of Vacherie and resident of Thibodaux. Visitation on Friday, March 6 at St. James Catholic Church in St. James, from 9 a.m. to Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial in the church cemetery.

Norbert is survived by his wife, Agnes D. Dumas; sons Walter (Marion) Dumas Sr., Quentin (Alicia) Dumas, Patrick Jupiter Sr., Carmichael Norman, Norwood Johnson, Andrew (Tonya) Johnlouis and William Spot; daughters Paula (Leonard) Tyler, Carmesha (Marshall) Harris and Stacy Champagne; brothers Henry Dumas Sr. and Wesley (Sandra) Dumas; 22 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sadie and Norbert Dumas Sr.; daughters Kim Johnson and Christine Spot; three sisters and one brother.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
