|
|
Norbert J. "Spunk" Dumas Jr. departed this life on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. He was 78, a native of Vacherie and resident of Thibodaux. Visitation on Friday, March 6 at St. James Catholic Church in St. James, from 9 a.m. to Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial in the church cemetery.
Norbert is survived by his wife, Agnes D. Dumas; sons Walter (Marion) Dumas Sr., Quentin (Alicia) Dumas, Patrick Jupiter Sr., Carmichael Norman, Norwood Johnson, Andrew (Tonya) Johnlouis and William Spot; daughters Paula (Leonard) Tyler, Carmesha (Marshall) Harris and Stacy Champagne; brothers Henry Dumas Sr. and Wesley (Sandra) Dumas; 22 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sadie and Norbert Dumas Sr.; daughters Kim Johnson and Christine Spot; three sisters and one brother.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020