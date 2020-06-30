Norbert J. Larousse Sr., a native and resident of Kraemer, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Raceland. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., with burial in St. Mary Cemetery.



Norbert is survived by his children, Karl Larousse (Shonda), Deborah Hebert (Danny), Norbert Larousse Jr. (Helena); 10 grandchildren, Brandon, Dustin, Chris, Nicole, Devin, Dexter, Alexis, Kateland, Erica, Landry; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Tracy and Danny Larousse; and sisters, Lorraine Larousse, Vim Cortez and Renise Cortez.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Diane F. Larousse; parents, Desire and Olena Larousse; and a brother, Hitray Larousse.



Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





