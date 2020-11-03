1/1
Norma Authement Trahan
1931 - 2020
Norma Authement Trahan, age 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at The Suites at Sugar Mill Point. Norma was a native of Montegut and a longtime resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine at Chauvin Funeral Home on Thursday, November 5, 2020 beginning at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 7:45 p.m. Visitation will resume at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, November 6, 2020 beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Norma is survived by her son, Drukell Trahan and wife Theresa; daughters, Deidre Holmes and husband Wayne, Adele Weber, Danielle Vauclin and husband Brent; grandchildren, Kristin Kelley, Kandice Kelley, Shelby Holmes, Tristen Pellegrin; great-grandchildren, Madison Gonzales, Kaelyn Kelley.
Norma is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-one years, Eugene Trahan; parents, Yvest and Adele Avet Authement; sisters, Beulah Crappell, Francis Eschete, Rita Robichaux, Theresa Dedeaux; brothers, J.Y., Roland, Gerald, and Beatty Authement.
Norma was a beautiful soul who loved her family dearly. She was blessed to be a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved music, dancing with her husband, singing, spelling bees, cross stitching, spending time with her friends and family. She retired from Entergy (LP&L) with thirty years of service. She was active in Montegut including the Carnival Club, The Lioness Club, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Norma and her husband Eugene were the life of the dance floor. They were a power couple who could cut a rug on the dance floor. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Norma has been reunited with her family who passed before her and now rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
NOV
5
Rosary
07:45 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
NOV
6
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
November 3, 2020
Haydel Memorial Hospice staff and volunteers wish to express our condolences. We were honored that you allowed us to be a part of her journey. May God bless you with comfort and peace.
Chaplain Bob Eastwood
