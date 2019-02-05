|
|
Norma "Nana" Durham, age 74, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Nana leaves this world behind to be reunited with her husband of 35 years, William "Bull" Durham and now rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, in Chapel Dauphin at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will resume beginning at 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, at Our Lady of the most Holy Rosary. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Nana is survived by her children, Diana King and husband, Michael, Tiffany Bonvillain and husband, Gary and Todd Durham and wife, Robbin; grandchildren, Phillip Lirette and wife, Brooke, Kyla and Alaina Bonvillain, and Emmitt and Ruby Durham; brothers, Floyd Eschete Jr. and wife, Elaine, Ernest Eschete and wife, Sandra, Daniel Eschete and wife, Theresa, and Mark Eschete and wife, Roma; and sister-in-law, Cindy Eschete.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bull" Durham, parents, Floyd Eschete Sr. and Hilda "Granny" Eschete; sister, Susan Voisin; brother, Timothy Eschete; and granddaughter, Kristi Lirette.
Beautiful, compassionate, loving, kind, generous and radiated a beautiful personality. She loved to cook, read, puzzles, and arts and crafts. She loved Christmas and Mardi Gras and enjoyed spending the holiday with her family. Nana was a very proud grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her "grand blessings" and going to their extracurricular activities. Nana leaves behind many fond memories with family and friends and will always be remembered in the hearts of those who loved her.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019