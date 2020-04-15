|
Norma Jeanne Melancon Roten, born on June 29, 1939, a native of Ville Platte and resident of Schriever, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the age of 80.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
She is survived by her sons, David Scott Roten (Bonnie) and Richard Christopher Roten; daughters Bambi Lynn Rayburn (Robert) and Kelly Olivier (Todd); brother-in-law, Harold Ortego of Opelousas; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Jackson Roten; parents Clifford Melancon and Adele Soileau Melancon of Ville Platte; brothers Joseph "Jay Melancon of Ville Platte, Tillman Melancon (Mary) of Opelousas and Burgess Melancon (Claudette) of Baton Rouge; and sisters Emily "Mae" Fontenot (Eldridge) of Ville Platte, Grace Fontenot (Oswald) of Ville Platte, Ruby Martin (George) of Ville Platte and Geraldine Ortego of Opelousas.
Mom was a gifted singer. She sang in the choir at church and during family gatherings. Many happy hours were spent with her large family gathered on the front porch, singing the old Cajun French songs and southern gospel favorites. She loved to work in her garden and of course, she loved spending time with her grandbabies.
Special thanks to St. Elizabeth Hospice and Audubon Health and Rehab for their care and compassion during her final months.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
