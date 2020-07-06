Norma Luke Neal, age 83, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her residence. She was a native and resident of Houma.



"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." ~ 2 Timothy 4:7-8



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Norma is survived by her sons, Christopher (girlfriend, Diana Crenshaw) and Nathan Neal; daughter, Pamela Neal; grandchildren, Krista Neal Cheramie and (Ryan) of Morgan City; and Lauren Neal (boyfriend, David Songne) of Austin, Texas; great-grandchildren, Rose and Rylee Cheramie; brothers, Paul Roland (Jeanette), Sherill (Winona), Patrick (Carolyn), and Willis Luke Jr.; and sister, Mary Luke Kraemer.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Carlton Joseph Neal; parents, Willis Sr., and Mabel Boudreaux Luke; brother, Floyd Luke; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Luke, and Janice Luke; brother-in-law, Wayne Kraemer.



Norma was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, godmother and friend. Norma loved all she met and was always ready to lend a hand when needed. She started a ladies home group to recite The Rosary on Tuesdays while her kids were in school. While singing in the Church choir, she taught herself to sing The Lord's Prayer in Cajun French and would sing it at Mass in 1970s . She also went to trade school and later went to work at the St. Louis Infant Center until 1988. In their free time, Norma and Carlton went on many trips after their children were grown and babysat their granddaughters and other children in their home.



Later in life, Norma volunteered at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. She spent her final years taking care of her husband who suffered with dementia until his death one year ago. Norma was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary and served as treasurer of The Ladies Alter Society for many years and participated in the Church fairs, raffles and the upkeep of all alter cloths and cleaning the church. She was also a Eucharistic minister and led the recitation of The Rosary in the church and at home.



In her spare time, she loved to crochet, embroidery and pick quilts with her mom and other relatives and friends. She was an amateur photographer throughout her life. Another passion of Norma was the genealogy of her and Carlton's families. Norma's Heart grew so big because she loved so much. Now she rests with the Heavenly Father, our Lord, Jesus Christ in Heaven.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store