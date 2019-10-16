|
Norman C. Naccio, 60, a native and resident of Larose, passed away after a battle with cancer on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday, Oct. 18 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Larose. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the church starting at 1 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Norman is survived by his wife of 17 years, Deadra Allemand Naccio; sons Charles Naccio (Breanna) and Brad Naccio (Janet); step-daughter Theresa Marie Meador (Billy); five grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; siblings Gayle Daigle (Dale), Andrew Naccio (JoAnn), Cheryl Burgett (Dan), Norma Jean Ramey (Ray), Barbara Naccio, Renee N. Garcia, Ricky Naccio (Sally), Debbie Morato (Alex), Rodney Naccio (companion, Amanda) and Chad Naccio (Jessica); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman J. and Josephine Naccio; and sister Tammy Naccio.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019