Norman J. Boudreaux
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman J. Boudreaux, 73, a resident of Lockport, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, and will resume Thursday, July 2, from 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Savior Catholic Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Norman is survived by his wife, Barbara Adams Boudreaux; sons, Chad Boudreaux (Lisa) and Corey Boudreaux (Melanie); brother, Ernest Boudreaux (Phee); sisters, Yvonne Boudreaux and Gloria Pierce; sister-in-law, Judy Boudreaux; granddaughter, Meagan Boudreaux; step-grandchildren, Brent, Trent and Derricka Arceneaux; and step-great-grandchildren, Sean and Emma.

He was preceded in death by his parents, O'Neil Boudreaux Sr. and Marie Boudreaux; father-in-law, Claude Adams Sr.; mother-in-law, Thelma Adams; brothers, Norris Boudreaux and O'Neil Boudreaux Jr.; and brothers-in-law, Kenneth Adams, Ronnie Boudreaux, Jessie Pierce and T-Claude Adams.

Special thanks to Dr. John King and Notre Dame Hospice for the love, care and support they showed to our family. Norman will sadly be missed by his family and friends.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Visitation
08:00 - 10:45 AM
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Savior Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
600 Church St
Lockport, LA 70374
(985) 532-2317
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved