Norman J. Boudreaux, 73, a resident of Lockport, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, and will resume Thursday, July 2, from 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Savior Catholic Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.



Norman is survived by his wife, Barbara Adams Boudreaux; sons, Chad Boudreaux (Lisa) and Corey Boudreaux (Melanie); brother, Ernest Boudreaux (Phee); sisters, Yvonne Boudreaux and Gloria Pierce; sister-in-law, Judy Boudreaux; granddaughter, Meagan Boudreaux; step-grandchildren, Brent, Trent and Derricka Arceneaux; and step-great-grandchildren, Sean and Emma.



He was preceded in death by his parents, O'Neil Boudreaux Sr. and Marie Boudreaux; father-in-law, Claude Adams Sr.; mother-in-law, Thelma Adams; brothers, Norris Boudreaux and O'Neil Boudreaux Jr.; and brothers-in-law, Kenneth Adams, Ronnie Boudreaux, Jessie Pierce and T-Claude Adams.



Special thanks to Dr. John King and Notre Dame Hospice for the love, care and support they showed to our family. Norman will sadly be missed by his family and friends.



Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store