Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 341-9421
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
8:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
1985 Hwy 308
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
1985 Hwy 308
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Naquin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Joseph Naquin Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Joseph Naquin Sr. Obituary
Norman Joseph Naquin Sr. entered peacefully into heaven on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the age of 88. He was a longtime resident of Terrytown, La. and a current resident of Thibodaux.

Norman was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years Faye Rousseau Naquin; parents George Paul Naquin and Lilia Leroux Naquin. He is also preceded in death by his brother, George O. Naquin and wife June and his sister, Lillian Naquin Parks and husband Nick Parks.

He is survived by his two sons, Norman Naquin Jr. and wife Cora, and Dean Naquin and wife Shirley; daughter Emily Naquin; a proud grandfather of Nicole "Nikki" Naquin, Seth Naquin and Blaine Naquin; step-granddaughter Nicole Lopez Little and step-great-granddaughter Corey Ann Little.

He is also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Norman proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a longtime employee of Chevron Chemical Company in Belle Chasse.

He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1985 La. 308 in Thibodaux. Interment following in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Cemetery.

Arrangements by Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home in Marrero, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Download Now