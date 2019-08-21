|
|
Norman Joseph Naquin Sr. entered peacefully into heaven on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the age of 88. He was a longtime resident of Terrytown, La. and a current resident of Thibodaux.
Norman was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years Faye Rousseau Naquin; parents George Paul Naquin and Lilia Leroux Naquin. He is also preceded in death by his brother, George O. Naquin and wife June and his sister, Lillian Naquin Parks and husband Nick Parks.
He is survived by his two sons, Norman Naquin Jr. and wife Cora, and Dean Naquin and wife Shirley; daughter Emily Naquin; a proud grandfather of Nicole "Nikki" Naquin, Seth Naquin and Blaine Naquin; step-granddaughter Nicole Lopez Little and step-great-granddaughter Corey Ann Little.
He is also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Norman proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a longtime employee of Chevron Chemical Company in Belle Chasse.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1985 La. 308 in Thibodaux. Interment following in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Cemetery.
Arrangements by Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home in Marrero, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019