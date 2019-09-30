|
|
Norman Joseph Rousse, 77 a native and resident of Galliano, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, after a 19- month battle with melanoma.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at South Lafourche Baptist Church and continue from 9 a.m. until funeral services on Wednesday, Oct. 2, with funeral service to be celebrated at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Cheramie Cemetery.
Norman is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lois Boudreaux Rousse; children, Melissa Callais (Herman Jr.), Dennis Rousse (Patty), Amy Fairburn (Sean) and Mitchell Rousse (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Jared Callais (Breanne), Alesha Westfall (Justin), Aaron Rousse, Caleb Fairburn, Nathanael Fairburn, Ella Fairburn, Cyale Webb, Isaac Fairburn, Amelia Rousse, Micah Rousse, Elijah Rousse and one on the way; great-grandchildren, Adison Callais, Cadence Callais, Lukas Callais, Kaylee Westfall, Emersyn Callais, Carter Westfall and Connor Westfall; brother, Glenn Ray Rousse (Glenda); and sister-in-law, Juanita Rousse.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris "Black" and Eugenie Champagne Rousse; brother, Welton Rousse; and sister, Emelda Rousse Chouest.
Norman retired after 32 years of service from Schlumberger. He was a faithful member, Sunday school teacher, deacon, and treasurer at South Lafourche Baptist Church.
The Rousse family would like to share a special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner St. Anne Hospital, and Ochsner Baptist Hospital for their kindness and care.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019