Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Chauvin, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Chauvin, LA
Norman Paul Boudreaux Sr.

Norman Paul Boudreaux Sr. Obituary
Norman Paul Boudreaux Sr., 88, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on Dec. 20, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue and visitation will resume on Friday, Dec. 27, at 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin.

He is survived by his four sons, Norman Paul Boudreaux Jr. (Leah), Clark Boudreaux (Sheila), Al Boudreaux Sr. (Tammy) and Kevin Boudreaux (Rosalyn "Roz"); daughter, Kelly Boudreaux Smith (Normand Jr); grandchildren, Brandon, Angelique, Al Pat Jr., Betsy, Katie, Kyle, Cody Boudreaux and Amber Smith; and great-grandchildren, Daxton, Emmitt, Trey, Aaliyah, Zachary, Brydon, Xander and Karter.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirlene Pellegrin Boudreaux; son, Bryan "Cheesy" Boudreaux; father, Louis Boudreaux; mother, Lorita Lirette; brothers, Claude and Phillip "Philbo" Boudraux; and sisters, Ruby Cuneo and Rita Dubois.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
