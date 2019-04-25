Norris Anthony Malbrough, 95, a native of Houma and resident of Bayou Blue, gained his heavenly wings at 9:35 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.



A visitation in his honor will be held from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at St. Louis Church, Bayou Blue.



The interment will follow in St. Louis Mausoleum.



Mr. Norris is survived by his loving children, son: John and wife, Lawana Malbrough; daughters, Janet Miller, and Sharon M. and husband, Dwayne Battenfield; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Darrol Josephine LeBouef Malbrough; daughter, Nancy Ann Malbrough; son-in-law, Glen Miller; parents, Menville and Adeline Porch Malbourgh; sisters, Irma Smith, Vernice Orgeron, Edith Jacuzzi, Gloria Callegan, Corine Edwards and Ella Chaisson; and brothers, Nelson, Hansen, Lawney, Percy and Lucious Malbrough.



Mr. Norris was retired after 35 years as a machinist in the oilfield industry and was a member of the Bayou Blue Senior Citizens. He was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce who enjoyed gardening, bingo and going to the Jolly Inn. He will be sadly missed by all who were dear to him.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019