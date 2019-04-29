|
|
Norris "Shorty" Boudreaux, a resident of Chackbay, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the age of 78.
A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.
Norris is survived by his children, Jerry Boudreaux and wife, Karen, and Joyce Boudreaux Rodrigue; grandchildren, Hadin and Cameron Andras, and Grant and Derek Boudreaux; great-grandchildren, Tadin Andras and Brantley Oubre; and siblings, Carol Boudreaux, Johnny Boudreaux, Rose Thibodaux, Doris Boudreaux, Linda Andras and Lucy Sanchez.
He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnne Boudreaux; parents, Junius and Louise Boudreaux; and siblings, Larry Boudreaux, Ricky Boudreaux and Russel Boudreaux.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019