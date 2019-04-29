Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Resources
More Obituaries for Norris Boudreaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norris Boudreaux

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norris Boudreaux Obituary
Norris "Shorty" Boudreaux, a resident of Chackbay, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the age of 78.

A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.

Norris is survived by his children, Jerry Boudreaux and wife, Karen, and Joyce Boudreaux Rodrigue; grandchildren, Hadin and Cameron Andras, and Grant and Derek Boudreaux; great-grandchildren, Tadin Andras and Brantley Oubre; and siblings, Carol Boudreaux, Johnny Boudreaux, Rose Thibodaux, Doris Boudreaux, Linda Andras and Lucy Sanchez.

He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnne Boudreaux; parents, Junius and Louise Boudreaux; and siblings, Larry Boudreaux, Ricky Boudreaux and Russel Boudreaux.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thibodaux Funeral Home
Download Now