Norris "Nick" Breaux, 84, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on May 23, 2020.



A private memorial service will be celebrated due to COVID-19.



Nick is survived by his brother, Roland Breaux.



Nick was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Hebert Breaux; parents, Joseph and Elicia Rivet Breaux; and brothers, Alvin Breaux, Calvin Breaux and Eldon Breaux.



Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



