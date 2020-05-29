Norris "Nick" Breaux, 84, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on May 23, 2020.
A private memorial service will be celebrated due to COVID-19.
Nick is survived by his brother, Roland Breaux.
Nick was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Hebert Breaux; parents, Joseph and Elicia Rivet Breaux; and brothers, Alvin Breaux, Calvin Breaux and Eldon Breaux.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today from May 29 to May 30, 2020.