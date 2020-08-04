Norris Joseph Duthu Sr., 88, of Houma, passed away on August 1, 2020.



There will be no services.



He is survived by his son, Norris Duthu Jr. (Susan); step-sons, Joe Crappell (Alisa) and Sam Macaluso; step-daughter, Susan Tregle (Scott); and siblings, Ray Duthu (Judy), Helen Duthu, and Charlie Duthu (Patsy).



He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Duthu; step-son, Benjamin "Ben" Macaluso; parents, Sidney Joseph Duthu and Leona Frederich Duthu; sisters, Stella Verrett Benoit, and Florence Duthu LeBoeuf; niece, Colleen LeBoeuf; and nephews, Joachim Benoit Jr. and Rickey LeBoeuf.



Lord, may he rest in peace.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



