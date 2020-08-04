1/1
Norris Joseph Duthu Sr.
Norris Joseph Duthu Sr., 88, of Houma, passed away on August 1, 2020.

There will be no services.

He is survived by his son, Norris Duthu Jr. (Susan); step-sons, Joe Crappell (Alisa) and Sam Macaluso; step-daughter, Susan Tregle (Scott); and siblings, Ray Duthu (Judy), Helen Duthu, and Charlie Duthu (Patsy).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Duthu; step-son, Benjamin "Ben" Macaluso; parents, Sidney Joseph Duthu and Leona Frederich Duthu; sisters, Stella Verrett Benoit, and Florence Duthu LeBoeuf; niece, Colleen LeBoeuf; and nephews, Joachim Benoit Jr. and Rickey LeBoeuf.

Lord, may he rest in peace.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
