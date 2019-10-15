Home

Ordoyne Funeral Home L.L.C.
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
Norris Gros
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 2:30 PM
Ordoyne Funeral Home L.L.C.
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Ordoyne Funeral Home L.L.C.
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
Norris Joseph Gros

Norris Joseph Gros Obituary
Norris Joseph Gros "T-Gros", 60, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Born on Dec. 24, 1958, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home, with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Norris is survived by his wife of 30 years, Cathleen "Cathy" McCaughan Gros; sons, Christopher (Ashley) Gros, Erich (Thelma) Gros, Patrick (Ashley) Gros, and Anthony Whitehurst; daughter, Jamie Gros-Boggs; grandchildren, Rebecca, Katie, Zoe, Benjamin, Teegan, Calvin, Mackenzye, Anthony, Hayden, Lauralye, and James; and brothers, Allen (Mary) Gros and Jared (Donna) Gros.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Bryan Gros and Agnes Susan Bergeron.

Norris worked for Baker Hughes as a quality inspector. He enjoyed fishing, cooking and football.

Arrangements by Ordoyne Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
