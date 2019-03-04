|
|
Norris "Nylon" Paul Ordoyne, 72, died at 6:51 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Born December 16, 1946, he was a native and resident of Chackbay.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday, March 7, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Memorial and Military Service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial following at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.
Norris is survived by his wife of 35 years, Nancy Comardelle; sons, Rene (Nicole) Ordoyne, Jason (Lacie) Ordoyne, and Jeffory (Meng) Comardelle; daughter, Crystal (Michael) Benoit; grandchildren, Brandon Passig, Bailey Ordoyne, Bret Benoit, Landon Ordoyne, Jesse Comardelle, Asher Ordoyne and Pink Rose Comardelle; sister, Glenda Ordoyne; and brother, Kirby (Trudy) Ordoyne.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ferdinand and Helen James Ordoyne.
He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Pipe Fitters Union #198. He loved going to Harvey's Cypress Inn. He had a good and giving heart and was a loving man who will truly be missed.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019