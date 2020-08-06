1/1
Norval Joseph Rhodes
1938 - 2020
Norval Joseph Rhodes, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 surrounded by a large loving family. A proud descendant of Cajun French fishermen and boat builders, he was a longtime resident of Houma who loved his life in Louisiana's bayou country.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a memorial mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral. Interment will take place at a later date.

Norval is survived by his loving wife, Charlene "Pete" Hebert Rhodes; and by children, Gregory Ravenwood, Stephen Rhodes and wife Thanh, Angela Rhodes Chaisson and husband Derek, Jeffrey Dennis and wife Amy, and Joellen Rhodes Marcel and husband Chad. He was blessed with many grandchildren: Payton Dennis Matherne and husband Corey, Grace Ravenwhite, Katie Faulk, Conner Chaisson, Samantha Rhodes, Ella Dennis, Ethan Dennis, Isabella Faulk, Ty Rhodes, Caroline Marcel, Emily Marcel, Cole Rhodes, Matthew Chaisson II, and Jordan Palmisano.

He is also survived by his younger sister, Carolyn Alcock.

Norval is preceded in death by his parents, Elie and Azema Gaston Rhodes; son, Colin Michael Rhodes; and older sister, Velma Bernard.

A man of huge heart, he was devoted to his friends and family. With a gregarious charisma, he never knew a stranger and could entertain endlessly with jokes and stories, many of which were of his own misadventures. Norval's zest for life was boundless. He was a dreamer full of big ideas, following interests that led him locally to political campaigns and business ventures, and beyond to snow-filled mountains and coral reefs.

He was highly intelligent, and one of the first in his extended family to achieve a college degree, also proudly serving our country as a U.S. Marine. Norval graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana and later received his law doctorate from Loyola University. He loved to debate the issues of the day and if you wanted to know what your opinion ought to be, he could tell you with certainty. Beginning his law practice on the eastside of Houma in the early 60s, by the end of the decade he was gearing up to run for political office. He was voted into office as the youngest District Attorney in Louisiana in 1972 and served two six-year terms in Terrebonne Parish.

As a boy, he spent summers traversing the Gulf coast on trawling boats which his father had built in their backyard. He learned to speak French from the sailors, and with inspiration from his mother's authentic Cajun cooking, he began to experiment in the boat's galley kitchen with the catch from his father's nets. As an adult, his love of fishing and hunting, and his creativity in the kitchen combined to mouthwatering effect.

Learning carpentry at his father's side, Norval also became a confident builder over time. Over the course of his life, he built or renovated over a dozen homes, as well as office buildings and businesses. His first structure was a fishing camp on Last Island built with lifelong friends. On any weekend, you could find him at his hunting camp on Plumb Bayou in the Atchafalaya Basin, cooking up a storm, enjoying the beautiful sunsets and great company.

His most prized possession was truly his family: he loved each one of them dearly but adored his grandchildren most of all. He loved and cherished his wife, and was blessed with thirty-eight years of happiness. Norval leaves a beautiful legacy behind, and his spirit will live on through those who loved him. He is now at rest in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

The family would like to thank Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center, Dr. Laura Chauvin and Dr. Greg Chaisson. They would also like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in honor of Norval at www.stjude.org.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Cathedral.
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
2 entries
August 6, 2020
Rest in Peace Mr. Norval, sending love and prayers to Greg and to all his family during this time.

Tina Hebert Kelly
TINA KELLY
August 6, 2020
I met him as a radio news gatherer and he was always a gentleman and professional. So very likeable. My deepest sympathies to his family.
Jan Jackson
Friend
August 6, 2020
So many good memories of Mr. Norval and his family! Greg, Stephen and JoEllen....my heart goes out to you! Carlene Martin Hebert
Carlene Hebert
Friend
