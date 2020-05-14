|
|
O'Neil Paul Naquin, 94, a lifelong resident of Thibodaux and native of Choupique passed away on May 10, 2020.
A private service will be held.
He is survived by his daughters, Mollie Gros (Albert "Bro"), Beverly Rodrigue (Larry) and Louisa Tregre (Dickie); son, Barry Naquin; sisters, Gloria Boudreau and Oredia Diaz; granddaughters Kristie Townsend, Angie Landry and Allison Benoit; grandsons Jeremy Tregre, Joshua Tregre, Matthew Rodrigue and Adam Gros; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nita Naquin; father, Sidney Naquin; mother, Alcida Naquin; granddaughter, Jenny Tregre; brothers, J.D., Herbert, Louis and Clarence Naquin; and sisters, Verna Melancon, Loredia Hurd and May Aysen.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 14 to May 15, 2020