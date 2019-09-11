Home

O’Neil Pierre Andras Sr.

O’Neil Pierre Andras Sr. Obituary
O'Neil Pierre Andras Sr., 88, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Choctaw, passed away on Sept. 11.

Visitation will be held in his honor from 8 a.m. until funeral time on Friday, Sept. 13, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Annette Boudreaux Andras; son, O'Neil Andras Jr., and Jody Andras (Kristen); brothers, Leroy, Jimmy, Bobby, Richard and Eugene Andras; sister, Theresa McDonald; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorville and Eve Boudreaux Andras; son, Greg Andras; brothers, Shelby, Alton, Morris, Lawrence, Clarence and Robert Andras; and sisters, Mary Naquin, Irene Lasseigne, Bernice Duhe and Velma Roundtree.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
