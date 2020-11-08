Obierge "O.J." Waguespack
Thibodaux - Obierge "O.J." Waguespack, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 94, surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 10:30 am until 12:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Genevieve Catholic Church at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary Cortez Waguespack; his devoted daughter, Phyllis W. Adams; grandchildren, Gareth Adams (Sharon), Lacey Domingue (Geremy), and Joshua Adams (Kim); great-grandchildren, Bryson, Kelsie, Riley, Ayden, and Camden; sisters, Emily Gann and Antoinette Gros; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his precious baby girl; parents, Clement and Anicia Waguespack; brothers, Richard and Lester Waguespack; brothers-in-law, Al Gann and Joseph Gros; and son-in-law, Gary Adams.
Affectionately known as "Wag" by his workmates and his friends, he was the type that never met a stranger and was always lending a helping hand to others. He was always found tending to his garden or tinkering in his shed. He will always be remembered for his "Paw" jokes, his corny sense of humor, and the love he had for his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all his loved ones.
The family would like to thank Cory Benoit for her devotion to her uncle and his family. The family would also like to thank the staff at Audubon Health & Rehab and the staff at St. Catherine Hospice for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards the funeral expenses.
