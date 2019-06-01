Home

Octave Charles Jr. "Bull Dog", 74, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Visitation will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 6775 West Park Avenue in Houma.

He is survived by his companion, Nora McBride; brothers, Marlo, Leo and Arnold Charles; sisters, Wilberine Charles, Rochell Abrams, Lois C. Hill (Cleveland), and Trudy A. Charles; sister-in-law, Barbara Elrod Charles; uncle, Moses Celestin; aunts, Rosa Lee Gaither Charles and Alta Warren Celestin; and godson, Floyd Celestin.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ann Smith; parents, Octave Sr. and Eunice Celestin Charles; siblings, Wilfred, Clyde, Ronald, and Rudy and Carolyn Charles; paternal grandparents, Edmond and Martha Harding Charles; maternal grandparents, Thomas and Nellie Ringgold Celestin; and great-grandparents, Robert and Betsy Creecy Celestin.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 1 to June 3, 2019
